Large Hail Batters North Texas During Severe Storms

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Storms raged across North Texas Sunday evening that brought large amounts of hail, tornado warnings, and reported damage through the area.

Portions of North Texas are still in a Tornado Watch Sunday evening with the watch scheduled to end at 11:00 p.m.

A Tornado Warning for Denton County was issued just before 7:30 p.m. and has since ended.

Although not confirmed by the National Weather Service, the Justin Fire Department reported a tornado did touchdown near the area in Denton County.

Reported damage in the area of Justin is still being assessed.

Hail in many different shapes and sizes was a large part of the severe weather throughout the Metroplex with many people posting pictures on social media from their homes.

There were also postings of hail damage to vehicles that were outside during the severe weather.

This is breaking weather coverage and will be updated.