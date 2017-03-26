CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
Large Hail Batters North Texas During Severe Storms

March 26, 2017 9:23 PM
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Storms raged across North Texas Sunday evening that brought large amounts of hail, tornado warnings, and reported damage through the area.

Portions of North Texas are still in a Tornado Watch Sunday evening with the watch scheduled to end at 11:00 p.m.

A Tornado Warning for Denton County was issued just before 7:30 p.m. and has since ended.

Although not confirmed by the National Weather Service, the Justin Fire Department reported a tornado did touchdown near the area in Denton County.

Reported damage in the area of Justin is still being assessed.

c746qvgw0aalg3k Large Hail Batters North Texas During Severe Storms

Lightning in Justin, TX (Kerri Knapp)

Hail in many different shapes and sizes was a large part of the severe weather throughout the Metroplex with many people posting pictures on social media from their homes.

There were also postings of hail damage to vehicles that were outside during the severe weather.

Pictures and videos of the severe weather from Sunday can be uploaded here.

This is breaking weather coverage and will be updated.

