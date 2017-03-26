CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Montana Visitor Killed In Shooting On Las Vegas Strip Bus

March 26, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: barricaded person, Clark County, Deadly Shooting, las vegas, Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man visiting from Montana was shot and killed on a Las Vegas bus before the gunman barricaded himself in the vehicle and shut down the Strip for hours, authorities said Sunday.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as Gary Breitling, 57, of Sidney, Montana. He died at a hospital shortly after the gunfire was reported Saturday.

Police have not released information on the suspect, who surrendered peacefully after a standoff inside the double-decker bus that lasted more than four hours.

The bus had stopped on the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino, forcing the heart of the tourism corridor to shut down until Saturday night.

Another victim suffered injuries and was hospitalized but was expected to live.

It was not known how many people were on the bus at the time of the shooting, but it appeared that the riders were able to flee. Police have started a hotline seeking to hear what those passengers witnessed.

Because authorities did not know if more victims were inside, crisis negotiators, robots and armored vehicles surrounded the bus. Officers swept into casinos to warn tourists to hunker down until further notice, leaving the normally bustling pedestrian areas and a road notorious for taxi-to-taxi traffic completely empty.

Visitors also hid out inside some of the other prominent hotel-casino properties nearby, including the Bellagio, Paris, Planet Hollywood and Bally’s, which also hold restaurants, shops and attractions.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

