Montana Visitor Killed In Shooting On Las Vegas Strip Bus

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man visiting from Montana was shot and killed on a Las Vegas bus before the gunman barricaded himself in the vehicle and shut down the Strip for hours, authorities said Sunday.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as Gary Breitling, 57, of Sidney, Montana. He died at a hospital shortly after the gunfire was reported Saturday.

Police have not released information on the suspect, who surrendered peacefully after a standoff inside the double-decker bus that lasted more than four hours.

The bus had stopped on the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino, forcing the heart of the tourism corridor to shut down until Saturday night.

Another victim suffered injuries and was hospitalized but was expected to live.

It was not known how many people were on the bus at the time of the shooting, but it appeared that the riders were able to flee. Police have started a hotline seeking to hear what those passengers witnessed.

Because authorities did not know if more victims were inside, crisis negotiators, robots and armored vehicles surrounded the bus. Officers swept into casinos to warn tourists to hunker down until further notice, leaving the normally bustling pedestrian areas and a road notorious for taxi-to-taxi traffic completely empty.

Visitors also hid out inside some of the other prominent hotel-casino properties nearby, including the Bellagio, Paris, Planet Hollywood and Bally’s, which also hold restaurants, shops and attractions.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)