Armed Robbery Suspects Terrorize Taco Bell

March 27, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Fort Worth Police, robbery suspects, Taco Bell

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are looking for a pair of young-looking robbery suspects “controlled” several customers at a Taco Bell and forced employees to the back of the restaurant at gunpoint.

Police said it happened around 11:40 a.m. last Wednesday, March 22 at the Taco Bell at 3451 Sycamore School Road.

The suspects forced the restaurant manager to give them cash out of the register, according to police.

During the robbery, more customers came into the restaurant and were approached at gunpoint by the suspects who robbed one of the customers.

The suspects then ran off.

At this point police have not released any surveillance images from the crime and the descriptions of the suspects are vague.

Anyone with information on this crime can call police at 817-392-4469.

