Around Town: Sunshine Spaces

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a sunny Sunday afternoon when a car, driven by Batman in full costume, pulled into the driveway at the Smith family’s home in Fort Worth.

Several hundred friends and neighbors had gathered for the big reveal of the room makeover that Sunshine Spaces had done for 3-year-old Liam Smith and his sisters.

Sunshine Spaces does room makeovers for seriously ill children and their families to bring some light into a very dark time.

“At seven months old he got really sick, he was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis. Liam has a tumor behind his eye and one growing on his brain right now,” said Nicole Smith, Liam’s mom.

Sunshine Spaces has now completed thirteen room makeovers for seriously ill kids. They operate solely on donations of money, time and building supplies.

“We can’t change what these kids go through, but we can step in and really just share the love of Christ. This is using the gifts that we have each been given and hopefully just be a little bit of sunshine in a really dark night,” said Erica Jones, Creator of Sunshine Spaces.

