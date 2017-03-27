BREAKING | 'Suspicious Device' At Dallas VA Hospital Forces Evacuations | LIVE Chopper 11 | Read More

Bill Increasing Court Security Heads To Full Texas Senate

March 27, 2017 2:27 PM
Filed Under: Democratic Sen. Judith Zaffirini, Department of Public Safety, security, Texas Senate

AUSTIN (AP) — A bill providing extra security for judges and other court officials is headed to the full Texas Senate.

Laredo Democratic Sen. Judith Zaffirini’s proposal is named for state District Judge Julie Kocurek, who was shot and wounded outside her Austin home in 2015. One of the men charged in the attack had a hearing scheduled in Kocurek’s court and faced imprisonment.

Kocurek and her son recalled the shooting in terrifying detail Monday for members of the State Affairs Committee. They later unanimously approved Zaffirini’s bill to the full chamber.

It provides extra funding for courthouse security and enhanced security training for judges, while letting the Department of Public Safety provide personal security to judges receiving threats.

The bill also creates a state director assisting judges and county officials with security.

