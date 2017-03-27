Bill Increasing Court Security Heads To Full Texas Senate

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
AUSTIN (AP) — A bill providing extra security for judges and other court officials is headed to the full Texas Senate.
Laredo Democratic Sen. Judith Zaffirini’s proposal is named for state District Judge Julie Kocurek, who was shot and wounded outside her Austin home in 2015. One of the men charged in the attack had a hearing scheduled in Kocurek’s court and faced imprisonment.
Kocurek and her son recalled the shooting in terrifying detail Monday for members of the State Affairs Committee. They later unanimously approved Zaffirini’s bill to the full chamber.
It provides extra funding for courthouse security and enhanced security training for judges, while letting the Department of Public Safety provide personal security to judges receiving threats.
The bill also creates a state director assisting judges and county officials with security.
