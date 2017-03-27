Suspicious Device At Dallas VA Hospital Forces Evacuations

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A bomb scare is forcing precautionary evacuations at the VA Hospital in Dallas Monday afternoon.

A source inside the VA has told CBS 11’s Jason Allen that the evacuation started inside one clinic, then expanded to the floor, then to a larger area of the main building.

Jason Allen has also confirmed through sources that there is a “suspicious device involved.” No other details were available about that device at this time.

From Chopper 11 people could be seen standing outside the hospital. Several police cruisers could also be seen lining the streets in front of the hospital.

Sources say that staff and all outpatients have been evacuated. Other patients are safely in rooms with doors closed.

At about 3:25pm from Chopper 11 we could see several officers waved over to an entrance of the hospital with emergency lights flashing. A large Dallas Police van was also seen at that location with several officers nearby.

At about the same time, a Dallas HAZMAT truck and at least two fire-trucks also could be seen entering the area. It is not know at this time if HAZMAT was on scene as a precaution or for a specific reason.

CBS 11 crews at the scene report that the incident appears to be occurring near the pharmacy area of the hospital.

On VA Dallas evacuation, also now confirmed there is a suspicious device involved — Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) March 27, 2017

Refresh often for details.