Cantrell Continues Testimony In Price Corruption Trial

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Commissioner Mike Cantrell continued on the witness stand Monday in the federal corruption trial for Commissioner John Wiley Price, saying he will not be doing what the FBI says Price did — driving fancy cars and carrying loads of cash provided to him in bribes from his friend, lobbyist Kathy Nealy.

Cantrell, who will retire at the end of his term, was shown several emails between Price and Nealy that prosecutor Walt Junker says showed Price was providing confidential bidding information to Nealy, giving her clients the edge in winning lucrative contracts with Dallas County.

Junker then provided Cantrell with an FBI tally of 583 transactions between Price and Nealy, resulting in the now-embattled commissioner receiving more than $907,000 — a figure the government says rises to $950,000 when you add in luxury vehicles and real estate.

“When you retire,” Junker asked Cantrell, will he receive such a financial windfall?

“No,” the witness said.

The answer was the same when the prosecutor continued: “When you retire, will you be driving a Chevrolet Avalanche given to you by a lobbyist… will you be driving a BMW given to you by a lobbyist?”

In cross-examination, Cantrell, who has served with Price on the Dallas County Commissioners Court for more than 20 years, told defense attorney Chris Knox that Price was one of the most “well-read” elected officials he has ever known. “No question in your mind about his allegiance to his constituents in Dallas County,” Knox asked.

Cantrell: “That’s correct.”

Price and his executive assistant, Dapheny Fain, are being tried in federal court on charges they conspired together, along with Nealy, to take money from large corporations, then converted that money into bribes for Price, in exchange for his inside knowledge and influence in selecting who would win large county contracts.

They are also charged with hiding their ill-gotten gains from the Internal Revenue Service.

Nealy faces similar federal charges and is scheduled to stand trial at a later time.