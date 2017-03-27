Dirk Meets Beijing’s Soon-To-Be 30,000 Point Man

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Mavericks and Dirk Nowitzki super-fan from Beijing, China found a fun way to pay tribute to Nowitzki’s 30,000 point milestone earlier this month.

Shen Xu, a 27 year-old entrepreneur, has been on his own quest to hit 30,000 points.

On December 15, 2016, Shen started bringing a basketball and scoreboard to a local court to shoot 300 points each day, every day, for 100 straight days, making a grand total of 30,000 points at the end of his journey.

At the Mavs’ request, Shen has traveled to Dallas for his 100th day of shooting to meet Dirk and hit his 30,000th point on the main court of American Airlines Center prior to the Mavs vs. Thunder game on Monday, March 27.

WATCH VIDEO OF SHEN XU’S QUEST TOWARDS 30,000 POINTS

“Our generation of Chinese youth is always portrayed by the media as having energy and emotion, but lacking responsibility and persistence. So maybe my doing this project, even something this small, can help break that stereotype,” said Shen Xu.

Shen met with Dirk last Thursday.

While in town he will also receive a tour of the Mavs’ new practice facility, a chance to watch pre-game warm-ups, courtside tickets to the game, a Dirkburger and a once in a lifetime experience shooting his 30,000th point in front of 20,000 Mavs fans.

The Mavericks said in a news release, this outreach is a continuation of the team’s commitment to fans around the globe, and specifically to the dedicated fans in China who watch the games religiously on CCTV5 and Tencent. The Mavs said many even make the trip to Dallas to cheer on their Mavs in person.