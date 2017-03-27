Drivers Fearful Of Stunt Motorcyclists In DFW

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Drivers who found themselves caught in the middle of a swarm of street bikers are fearful the pack of motorcyclists could cause a deadly collision.

At least 100 riders on motorcycles were spotted last Saturday and the weekend before driving down highways in and around Dallas performing stunts in traffic, according to witnesses.

“My first thought was, ‘Oh my god. Somebody is going to get killed,’” said Irwin Kirz of Dallas.

Kirz and Randall Baker were caught in the pack of riders on their way back from California.

“People should be aware that there are idiots on the highway,” said Baker.

Much like a video posted a few days ago of bikers flying through Dallas, Kirz and Baker said the group of riders were popping wheelies, standing on their seats and clogging up traffic.

“If they were in a racetrack or someplace where this is appropriate, not a problem,” said Kirz.

But the two men said the highway is no place for stunts.

“I think people should be made aware,” said Baker. “You could have a heart attack. Our hearts were racing!”

Motorcycle shop owner and stunt rider William Dauria was not part of the group and said he never is associated with such groups.

“It creates a really bad rep,” said Dauria.

He encourages riders to practice off-road or in their driveway.

“Never mind going to jail, you could get killed,” said Dauria. “You could kill somebody else.”

Kirz and Baker hope other drivers are paying attention now and so are the riders behind the throttle.

“These are young kids and it would just break your heart to see one of them fall and hurt themselves,” said Kirz.

Dallas Police did not return CBS 11’s requests for comment regarding the situation.

Law enforcement experts urge drivers who run into large groups of bikers to not engage, call 911 and request passengers to record video of the incident if it is safe.