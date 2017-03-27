ICE Officers Arrest 26 Criminal Aliens During 3-Day Operation In Fort Worth

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Twenty-six criminal aliens from Mexico and Honduras were arrested last weekend by officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations.

ICE officers based in Dallas identified the men at the Tarrant County Jail as part of a criminal alien program operation to target aliens with criminal convictions who are deportable to their countries of origin, according to an ICE news release.

Of those arrested during this three-day operation ending Sunday, 23 are from Mexico, and three are from Honduras.

Twenty-three of those arrested have criminal convictions for driving while intoxicated; two have multiple DWI convictions; and one of those convicted of DWI was given an enhanced sentence for driving with a 15-year-old minor at the time, according to ICE.

Four of those arrested have criminal convictions for possessing a controlled substance.

Three of those arrested have been previously deported, and will have their previous final orders of removal reinstated; six will be voluntarily returned to Mexico; 12 have been issued notices to appear before a federal immigration judge who will determine their immigration cases. All those who have not been removed or voluntarily returned to Mexico remain in ICE custody pending their removal or disposition of their immigration cases.

“During this operation, we removed from our streets 23 criminal aliens who had DWI convictions,” said Simona L. Flores, field office director for ERO Dallas. “This three-day operation literally made our communities safer and our streets safer to drive.”

In fiscal year 2016, ICE conducted 240,255 removals nationwide.

ICE reports 92 percent of the people removed from the interior of the United States had previously been convicted of a criminal offense.