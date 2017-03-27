Irving Music Factory Set To Open Labor Day Weekend With Big Acts

March 27, 2017 1:01 PM
IRVING (1080 KRLD) – Nearly 20 years after the initial vision, another piece of Irving’s plan to become a big convention destination is closer to being a reality.

On Monday, the Irving Music Factory announced plans to open on the first of September. Entertainment giant Live Nation announced the opening weekend lineup and a few other shows that will help christen the new North Texas venue.

They broke ground on the hotel today, and the concert venue announced it’s opening lineup for Labor Day weekend that includes comedian Dave Chappelle and country music star Brad Paisely.

The entertainment project cost more than $170 million.

A 350 room Westin Convention Center Hotel, complete with a more than 800 space parking garage and 16,000 square feet of meeting space, will open adjacent from the Irving Music Factory sometime next year.

Irving Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director Maura Gast says all hotels, restaurants and retail in the Hwy 114/MacArthur Blvd. area should be excited.

In her words, Gast says even being out in the middle of a field with no attached hotel, they’ve already done very well booking conventions – averaging about 305 a year.

Mike Riley, the General Manager for the Pavilion at the Irving Music Factory spoke with 1080 KRLD (listen below).

