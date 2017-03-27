Little Elm Residents Still Reeling From Hail Storms

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) – Golf ball-sized hail pummeled Cary Whitt’s home in Little Elm.

“The garage door took a beating. Our front door took a beating,” she said.

Whitt took a bit of a beating, too.

“Sure enough, one came straight through the window and hit me on the forehead,” he said.

The school he and his wife own, less than a mile away, took an even bigger hit.

“Glass was just all across the floor,” said Robin Whitt.

Robin’s Nest Montessori had to close, keeping more than 75 students home for the day.

“A lot of the Montessori materials were damaged. The shelves were covered with water,” said Robin.

The school re-opens tomorrow, but with more storms on the way, though, the couple wonders what else Mother Nature may have in mind.

“If it comes through again tomorrow night, everything is already weak,” said Cary, looking at his punctured windows.