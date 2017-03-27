Mansfield City Council Discusses Alcohol Sales Near Legacy High

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mansfield City Council tonight will discuss whether a grocery store near Legacy High School should be allowed to sell alcohol.
The city’s normal policies prevent the sale of alcohol within 300 feet of a school but the Council is allowed to make exceptions.
Council Member Brent Newsom says they’ve already approved a variance for the grocery store but he’s concerned they didn’t receive enough input from the surrounding neighborhood.
Thus they will bring it up for discussion again tonight.
Some officials with the Mansfield ISD have said they’re opposed to the sale of alcohol close to a school.