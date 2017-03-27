Most Little Elm ISD School Buses Damaged By Hail

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) – School buses in Little Elm are running on a delay Monday morning after a hail storm on Sunday night left more than half of the fleet out of commission. Dozens of vehicles were damaged by large hail, and Little Elm Independent School District officials are rushing to fix the situation.

The district regularly has 48 school buses for its students. All but 13 of them were damaged by hail and now out of service.

According to a spokesperson for the school district, most of the damage is broken glass. The windows and mirrors of the buses were knocked out by hail. This creates a dangerous situation for any kids who would be riding on the bus, and for the drivers who would not be able to navigate traffic as well.

As a result, buses are running on a two and a half hour delay. This will not count as a tardy for children who normally ride the bus to classes. Their bus numbers and drivers will remain the same. Those students who walk or carpool to school will still be expected to arrive on time.

The school district is working on a way for parents to determine if their child’s bus was affected by the hail storm. Most buses were affected. The Little Elm ISD also apologized on Facebook for the late notice. Parents have been urged to find alternative means of transportation for their kids.

District spokesperson Patrice Robbins said that more than 1,700 students ride the bus. There are nearly 7,400 students in the school district.

Bus routes will run as normal after Monday, despite “several days” of repair work. The school district is borrowing more buses from the Burleson Independent School District and the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District, both of which use the same bus company.