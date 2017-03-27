NFL Owners Approve Raiders Move To Las Vegas

March 27, 2017 1:13 PM
The Oakland Raiders are no more…you can call them the Las Vegas Raiders from now on!

In a 31-1 vote among NFL owners, the team finally got the approval to move from California to Nevada.

The next major hurdle in the planned move is getting the funds together to build and open a stadium, possibly by 2020 according to reports.

According to the NFL,  the Raiders will play this season at the Oakland Coliseum and have a contract option to play there again in 2018. After that, they likely will have to find a temporary venue to play in until their new stadium just off the Las Vegas strip is built.

This move marks the Raiders third relocation since the team formed in 1960.

