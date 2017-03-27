NFL Owners Approve Raiders Move To Las Vegas

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

The Oakland Raiders are no more…you can call them the Las Vegas Raiders from now on!

In a 31-1 vote among NFL owners, the team finally got the approval to move from California to Nevada.

The final tally to send the #Raiders to Las Vegas: 31-1. … the Las Vegas Raiders. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2017

The next major hurdle in the planned move is getting the funds together to build and open a stadium, possibly by 2020 according to reports.

According to the NFL, the Raiders will play this season at the Oakland Coliseum and have a contract option to play there again in 2018. After that, they likely will have to find a temporary venue to play in until their new stadium just off the Las Vegas strip is built.

This move marks the Raiders third relocation since the team formed in 1960.