Passers-By Help Dallas County Deputy With Flat Tire

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s usually police officers and sheriff’s deputies that help get stranded motorists going again, but the tables were turned in Dallas County last Saturday.
Two men ended up helping a Dallas County Sheriff’s deputy with her flat tire.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department posted the photos on social media, thanking the men for their compassion and help.
Here is what the department said on its Facebook page about what happened:
Thank you to Kenneth Granger, an Air Force Retiree, and Nicolys Roberts, currently in the Air Force, for changing the flat tire of our Dallas Sheriff’s Deputy K. Chavez.
Deputy Chavez was waiting for our Courtesy Patrol when Mr. Granger and Mr. Roberts stopped to help. We appreciate the generosity of these Good Samaritans who took the time this past Saturday to help out our deputy.