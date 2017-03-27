CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Passers-By Help Dallas County Deputy With Flat Tire

March 27, 2017 4:44 PM
Filed Under: Dallas County Sheriff's Deputy, flat tire, Good Samaritans

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s usually police officers and sheriff’s deputies that help get stranded motorists going again, but the tables were turned in Dallas County last Saturday.

Two men ended up helping a Dallas County Sheriff’s deputy with her flat tire.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department posted the photos on social media, thanking the men for their compassion and help.

screen shot 2017 03 27 at 4 37 59 pm Passers By Help Dallas County Deputy With Flat Tire

Men help Dallas County Sheriff’s deputy with flat (@Dallas_Sheriff)

Here is what the department said on its Facebook page about what happened:

Thank you to Kenneth Granger, an Air Force Retiree, and Nicolys Roberts, currently in the Air Force, for changing the flat tire of our Dallas Sheriff’s Deputy K. Chavez.

Deputy Chavez was waiting for our Courtesy Patrol when Mr. Granger and Mr. Roberts stopped to help. We appreciate the generosity of these Good Samaritans who took the time this past Saturday to help out our deputy.

 

