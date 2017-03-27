Roofing Legislation Calls For Voluntary Certification System

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – Sunday’s storms caused plenty of damage. Now North Texans are trying to get their roofs repaired without being ripped off by bad roofers.

Texas is the only Gulf state that has zero roofing regulations, but a new bill being considered by state lawmakers could change that.

Republican State Representative Giovanni Capriglione of Keller has introduced legislation calling for a voluntary certification system.

Roofers would have to register with the state and maintain insurance to make the list. “What we are trying to do is create a seal,” said Capriglione. “A good housekeeping type of seal but endorsed by the state,” he said.

Steven Badger of the Zelle Law Firm says the problem is an “epidemic” in Texas right now. “Right now there is absolutely nothing. There is no protection for Texas consumers from getting ripped off from these contractors.”

He filed a class action lawsuit against House of Tomorrow, a roofing company accused of taking money without doing the work. Almost 100 victims have come forward since our first Consumer Justice investigation into the company. The company has since filed for bankruptcy.

Brenda Abdalla has a similar problem. She and her husband hired Metroplex Roof & Fence back in April 2016. “There was a lot of damage in the area, so it was kind of like ‘get in line and wait your turn.’ So I was okay with that.”

They handed over a $4,000 check as down payment; the work still hasn’t started. “They won’t answer their phones — nothing!” said Abdalla. “It’s just like they disappeared.”

On Monday, an attorney for Chuck Fairchild, the owner of Metroplex Roof & Fence, released the following statement:

Metroplex Roof & Fence has the Abdallas on their install list and remains committed to installing a roof for them. The previous delays have simply been due to turnover, install crew shortages, and materials delays. Please ask the Abdallas to contact Metroplex (or myself) and we will get something scheduled as soon as they are ready to proceed.

After a year without answers, the Abdallas just want a refund.

As for the legislation, Rep. Capriglione says similar bills have died in the past. He’s urging Texans to contact their lawmakers to voice their support for the bill.