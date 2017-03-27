CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

TEA Hope Improvements Help Avoid Problems During STAAR Testing

March 27, 2017 5:42 AM
Filed Under: Education, STAAR testing, Texas, Texas Education Agency

Texas Education Agency officials claim recent improvements should help avoid problems as STAAR testing begins this week.

The agency says the upgrades are intended to avoid online problems with the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness. This after trouble last March, the first time the New Jersey-based Educational Testing Service handled the STAAR exams.

More than 14,000 students had answers erased or were given the wrong test versions…plus there were reports of delivery mix-ups and scoring problems.

A state education official says more safeguards are in place, plus E-T-S has boosted its server capabilities to handle the online testing.

