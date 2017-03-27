Teenager Runs Popular Rangers Instagram Page

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Jake DuPre of McKinney is not only Mr. Ranger, he is the owner, founder and operator of Rangers.Nation on Instagram. He is also just 14 years old. That’s right, more than 37,000 people are following an account that is operated out of an eighth-grader’s bedroom.

The size of his fanbase has both Jake DuPre and his parents in shock.

“I’m just amazed by how huge it is,” said Matt DuPre, the teenager’s father. “Wow, that many people are following him.”

While the DuPre family might be shocked by the success, others are just shocked to find out that their favorite Rangers online account is run by a teenager. And that includes some Rangers players. “One time, I met [pitcher] Nick Martinez in real life and he was amazed,” Jake DuPre recalled. “He thought I was some grown man.”

For the wizard of Rangers.Nation, the work is a labor of love.

Although, the teenager’s mother admits that, sometimes, the responsibilities of being a Rangers reporter can get in the way of his responsibilities as a student. Ramona DuPre explained, “I’ll say to him, ‘Are you doing your homework?’ [He replies,] ‘I’m running my business, my fans are waiting! He is so serious about it.”

Earlier this month, that business took the DuPre family to Rangers spring training in Arizona. It was a working vacation. Jake DuPre was given access to cover spring training as a media member, conducting interviews and collecting materials for all of his Rangers.Nation followers.

The only thing that makes Jake DuPre happier than working on Rangers.Nation is when the Rangers win a game. He and his followers are hoping for a lot of happiness in 2017.