Texas Republican Quits Hard-Line Freedom Caucus

March 27, 2017 5:58 AM
Filed Under: Health care, health care overhaul, Politics, Rep. Ted Poe, Republican, Texas

A member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus is resigning after the hard line group helped scuttle the Republican health care overhaul.

Texas GOP Rep. Ted Poe says in a statement Sunday that “saying ‘no’ is easy, leading is hard but that is what we were elected to do.”

Poe tweeted Friday that some lawmakers “would’ve voted against the 10 Commandments.” Most of the group’s roughly three dozen members opposed the health care measure. President Donald Trump and other top Republicans are blaming them for the bill’s collapse.

House Speaker Paul Ryan yanked the measure off the House floor Friday in a jarring setback for Trump and Ryan. It faced certain rejection had a roll call occurred.

The bill would have erased much of President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care overhaul.

