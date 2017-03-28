Best Upcoming Charity Events In DFW

By Shawn Lealos When it comes to finding charity events to take part in there are plenty of options in the DFW area. Whether it is charitable runs, fundraising activities, concerts, or just about anything else, the Dallas and Fort Worth areas, as well as the surrounding communities, offer a lot of opportunities to give back. Here is a look at the best upcoming charity events for the DFW area during the first half of 2017.

7th Annual Miles For Milson Charity 5K Run

Cedar Hill High School

1 Longhorn Boulevard

Cedar Hill, TX 75104

(214) 240-7036

www.milesformilson.org Cedar Hill High School1 Longhorn BoulevardCedar Hill, TX 75104(214) 240-7036 April 8, 2017 at 7 a.m. This 5K charity run is named after David Milson, a long-time coach for the basketball team at Cedar Hill High School. Coach Milson died of lung cancer in 2011 despite never smoking but left a legacy behind him as a teacher and mentor. This includes both timed and certified 5K run and a Kid’s K/Fun Run and all proceeds benefit the Cedar Hill Lions Club Charities, Inc. The registration begins at 7 a.m., the Kids K starts at 8 a.m. and the 5K run at 9 a.m. There will also be two raffle drawings. Early registration for adults is $25.75, regular registration online is $30 until April 4, and late registration is $36. The Kids K prices range from $10.30 up to $20.

Move To The Beat To Beat Cancer

Cowboys

8374 Paluxy Drive

Tyler, TX 75703 Cowboys8374 Paluxy DriveTyler, TX 75703 Date: April 8 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Zumba® is a great way to get into shape, but that’s not all. In East Texas you can use this upbeat dance fitness to benefits those with cancer. The 4th annual event will be a full blown fitness party, with the proceeds going to benefit Cancer charities. Instructors will come from all over the state, accompanied by a great DJ to ensure a great time. It is $25 to participate.

2nd Annual Lone Star Heroes Classic

Bear Creek Golf Club

3500 Bear Creek Court

Dallas, TX 75261

lonestarheroclassic.wixsite.com/gevngolf Bear Creek Golf Club3500 Bear Creek CourtDallas, TX 75261 May 19, 2017 at 6:30 a.m. Located at the Bear Creek Golf Club, the Lone Star Heroes Classic is a charity event that helps veterans, reservists, and guardsmen build a community that fosters career development when returning to society. They also provide funds to the Folds of Honor, who then provides educational scholarships to the families of killed or disabled veterans. This is a charity golf tournament and there are chances for a hole sponsorship at $200, a team foursome sponsorship at $600 and more. The event lasts from 6:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on May 19.

Hunting & Fishing For A Cure Golf Tournament

Stevens Park Golf Course

1005 North Montclair Ave.

Dallas, TX 75208

(214) 670-7506

huntingandfishingforacure.com Stevens Park Golf Course1005 North Montclair Ave.Dallas, TX 75208(214) 670-7506 April 15, 2017 at 8 a.m. This is the first annual Hunting & Fishing for a Cure Golf Tournament in Dallas with all proceeds from the event donated to the Campaign for Raising ALS Research Donations. The tournament was started by Rusty Perry, who developed ALS, and while he passed away in December, the organization carries on in his name. There is limited availability for this tournament and donations range from $200 for single players up to $3,000 for corporate sponsors.