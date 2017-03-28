Best Upcoming Charity Events In DFW

When it comes to finding charity events to take part in there are plenty of options in the DFW area. Whether it is charitable runs, fundraising activities, concerts, or just about anything else, the Dallas and Fort Worth areas, as well as the surrounding communities, offer a lot of opportunities to give back. Here is a look at the best upcoming charity events for the DFW area during the first half of 2017.
Cedar Hill High School
1 Longhorn Boulevard
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
(214) 240-7036
www.milesformilson.org
April 8, 2017 at 7 a.m.
This 5K charity run is named after David Milson, a long-time coach for the basketball team at Cedar Hill High School. Coach Milson died of lung cancer in 2011 despite never smoking but left a legacy behind him as a teacher and mentor. This includes both timed and certified 5K run and a Kid’s K/Fun Run and all proceeds benefit the Cedar Hill Lions Club Charities, Inc. The registration begins at 7 a.m., the Kids K starts at 8 a.m. and the 5K run at 9 a.m. There will also be two raffle drawings. Early registration for adults is $25.75, regular registration online is $30 until April 4, and late registration is $36. The Kids K prices range from $10.30 up to $20.
Cowboys
8374 Paluxy Drive
Tyler, TX 75703
Date: April 8 from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Zumba® is a great way to get into shape, but that’s not all. In East Texas you can use this upbeat dance fitness to benefits those with cancer. The 4th annual event will be a full blown fitness party, with the proceeds going to benefit Cancer charities. Instructors will come from all over the state, accompanied by a great DJ to ensure a great time. It is $25 to participate.
Bear Creek Golf Club
3500 Bear Creek Court
Dallas, TX 75261
(000) 000-0000
lonestarheroclassic.wixsite.com/gevngolf
May 19, 2017 at 6:30 a.m.
Located at the Bear Creek Golf Club, the Lone Star Heroes Classic is a charity event that helps veterans, reservists, and guardsmen build a community that fosters career development when returning to society. They also provide funds to the Folds of Honor, who then provides educational scholarships to the families of killed or disabled veterans. This is a charity golf tournament and there are chances for a hole sponsorship at $200, a team foursome sponsorship at $600 and more. The event lasts from 6:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on May 19.
Stevens Park Golf Course
1005 North Montclair Ave.
Dallas, TX 75208
(214) 670-7506
huntingandfishingforacure.com
April 15, 2017 at 8 a.m.
This is the first annual Hunting & Fishing for a Cure Golf Tournament in Dallas with all proceeds from the event donated to the Campaign for Raising ALS Research Donations. The tournament was started by Rusty Perry, who developed ALS, and while he passed away in December, the organization carries on in his name. There is limited availability for this tournament and donations range from $200 for single players up to $3,000 for corporate sponsors.
AT&T Stadium
1 AT&T Way
Arlington, TX 76011
(817) 860-1836
www.sayet.org
May 3, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.
Hosted by the Salvation Army, AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys is where the third annual Inspiring Hope Luncheon takes place at. Individual seats for this event run $150 and 10-guest tables run $1,500. This event helps Arlington and surrounded communities. Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith will serve as the keynote speaker for the event.
