Changes Made After STAAR Test Problems Last Year

March 28, 2017 11:23 AM By Jennifer Lindgren
STAAR, Students, tea

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Students across North Texas are taking the STAAR test on Tuesday. It has been one year since problems plagued the standardized test, and changes were made. There have been no reports of similar issues so far this year, but it is still early in the process.

More than 14,000 students across Texas had answers erased last year, or they were given the wrong test version. There were a number of delivery mix-ups and scoring problems. The Texas Education Agency fined ETS, the company that administers the STAAR test, and ordered it to make nearly $20 million in improvements.

According to TEA officials, changes were made to the shipping procedures and the way that the STAAR tests are tracked and processed. ETS also boosted its servers to better handle online testing. Plus, the test length has been shortened down to only two or three hours (depending on the grade level) to comply with new state legislation.

In some grade levels, a passing score is required for advancement, so accurate scoring is essential. After speaking with several school districts across North Texas on Tuesday morning, none had any issues to report. But, again, it is still early in the testing process.

