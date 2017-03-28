Good Samaritan Killed Stopping To Help At Crash Scene

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – A man stopping to help after a crash on the Dallas North Tollway died late Monday when he was struck by another vehicle.

It began just before 10:30 p.m. when a vehicle going north on the tollway struck the right concrete barrier just north of the Sam Rayburn Tollway, said Lt. Lonny Haschel with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

After striking that barrier, the Kia SUV careened across all the lanes of the highway, striking the center median and coming to rest in the left lane.

At that point, a black Land Rover SUV was traveling north on the tollway, Haschel said. The driver saw the accident and stopped on the right shoulder.

“The driver of the Land Rover got out of the vehicle and was struck by a Chevrolet Camaro that was traveling north,” Haschel said. “The driver of the Land Rover died at the scene.”

The driver of the Camaro was went by ambulance to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Driver of the Kia was taken by vehicle to a local hospital.

A passenger in the Kia was taken Medical City of Plano with unknown injuries, Haschel said.

There was no immediate word on charges.

The names of the victims have not been released.