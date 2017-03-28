Highly-Decorated American Soldier Killed In Motorcycle Crash

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT HOOD (CBSDFW.COM) — An American soldier who was a highly-decorated veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday in Harker Heights.
Sgt. Jonathan Garrett Garcia, 29, entered active-duty service in April 2007 as a motor transport operator. He was assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, since November 2016.
The Georgetown native deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from May 2009 to May 2010 and in support of Operation Enduring Freedom from April 2011 to February 2012.
Garcia’s awards and decorations include a Purple Heart, three Army Commendation Medals, five Army Achievement Medals, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Iraq Campaign Medal with campaign star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon and the NATO Medal.
Circumstances surrounding the accident are currently under investigation by the lead agency, the Harker Heights Police Department.