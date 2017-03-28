CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

New Oklahoma State Coach Boynton Says He’s Ready

March 28, 2017 5:18 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, Big 12, Mike Boynton, NCAA, Oklahoma State, Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Mike Boynton knows he has a rare opportunity for a young man, yet he feels his age doesn’t matter.

Oklahoma State’s new men’s basketball coach was promoted from an assistant position last week after Brad Underwood left for Illinois.

At age 35, he feels ready and believes it was a matter of time before he’d get a chance to run a program.

“I don’t think about my age when it comes to this thing,” he said Monday at his introductory news conference.

