New Recycling Plant In Dallas Meant To Make Process Easier

March 28, 2017 9:04 PM By Yona Gavino
Filed Under: Dallas recycling plant, recycling

DALLAS (CBS11) – Dallas’ new recycling plant is making it easier to reduce, reuse and recycle.

“I know that we’ve got some room for improvement here in Texas – not just Dallas,” said Darrell Clemons, the plant manager.

Because of the new plant, new materials can now be recycled.

“We’re also doing now, what we call ‘aseptic cartons’ – milk cartons, Blue Bell cartons, ice cream cartons. Those type of materials. These are hard to get out unless you have new technology – and we do,” added Clemons.

Here’s how it works: Five optical robots recognize materials and shoot each one in an assigned bunker, sorting them on a conveyor belt, cranking through three to four hundred items a minute, taking away much of the need to sort materials manually.

The state-of-the-art facility was also built to educate.

The city plans to host tours there for students to help get them interested in recycling.

