Police Respond To Robbery & Shooting In Fort Worth

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth responded to a reported robbery and shooting that took place on Cool Spring Drive in west Fort Worth, not far from the intersection of Interstate-30 and Chapel Creek Boulevard. The incident happened shortly before noon on Tuesday.
Witnesses stated that an elderly couple was attacked at their home. The husband was shot and killed, and his wife was shot in the stomach. She has been transported to a hospital, but her condition is not known. This information has not been confirmed by police officials.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBSDFW.COM for the latest updates.