Police Surround Arlington Home After Shooting Call

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Arlington have surrounded a home located in the 4800 block of Abbott Avenue, not far from the intersection of Interstate-20 and Collins Street, after a report of a shooting. The incident happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Officials have called this an “active scene” with few details known.

SWAT officers with @ArlingtonPD arrive on scene of barricaded man in South Arlington. pic.twitter.com/sON1JQD6Ur — Andrew M. Greenstein (@KRLDAndrewG) March 28, 2017

According to police, a father called saying that he had been shot by his 21-year-old son. The man ran to a neighbor’s home for help. From there, the victim was transported to the hospital. His condition is not known.

Daycare centers are on lockdown as @ArlingtonPD try to talk a 21-year-old man out of a house on Abbott Ave. (near I-20 and Collins St.) pic.twitter.com/IxURVQdI2D — Andrew M. Greenstein (@KRLDAndrewG) March 28, 2017

Police surrounded the home, but are not sure if the suspect is still inside. Reports indicated that he may be hiding in a wooded area behind the house. Nearby businesses have been placed on lockdown, including a daycare that is not far from the scene, and other homes in the neighborhood have been evacuated.

