Police Surround Arlington Home After Shooting Call

March 28, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: Abbott Avenue, Arlington, Arlington PD, Shooting

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Arlington have surrounded a home located in the 4800 block of Abbott Avenue, not far from the intersection of Interstate-20 and Collins Street, after a report of a shooting. The incident happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Officials have called this an “active scene” with few details known.

According to police, a father called saying that he had been shot by his 21-year-old son. The man ran to a neighbor’s home for help. From there, the victim was transported to the hospital. His condition is not known.

Police surrounded the home, but are not sure if the suspect is still inside. Reports indicated that he may be hiding in a wooded area behind the house. Nearby businesses have been placed on lockdown, including a daycare that is not far from the scene, and other homes in the neighborhood have been evacuated.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBSDFW.COM for the latest updates.

