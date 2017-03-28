Rangers Release 1B Loney, Send 2 Others To Minor Leagues

Texas Senate OKs Revisions To Voter ID Law The Texas Senate on Monday approved key modifications to the state's strictest-in-the-nation voter ID law, incorporating some changes ordered after federal courts previously found it discriminatory.

Tips To Help Students Manage STAAR Test StressStudents in schools across Texas will be taking the STAAR test on Tuesday, and this can come with a lot of stress and anxiety. Those are two emotions that you do not want kids to feel on an important testing day.