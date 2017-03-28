Dallas Cowboys Sign Jason Witten To 4-Year Extension

March 28, 2017 10:33 AM By Mike Fisher
DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – The Dallas Cowboys are keeping team leader Jason Witten around until the year 2021.

According to Cowboys COO Stephen Jones, TE Jason Witten signed a 4-year contract extension with the team on Tuesday.

The future Hall-of-Fame tight end might now be the target of those who gripe about the notion of paying an aging player through 2021, but it is useful to know the structure of the deal.

Sources tell The Fan’s Mike Fisher the Cowboys will realize cap savings in 2017 as a result of the move, which keeps his 2017 numbers, for the time being, at $7.4 mil in salary and $12.2 mil in cap impact. There is, I’m told, “fluidity” there.

This contract is the 34-year-old’s fourth with the Cowboys since he was drafted in 2003.

*This is a developing story. Follow 105.3 The Fan for the latest details.  

