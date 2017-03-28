Shot And Left For Dead, Dog Recovering After Amputation

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Shot And Left For Dead, Dog Recovering After Amputation

March 28, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Amputation, Animal, dog, Human, pet, PETA

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) — Shot and left for dead, Lt. Dan is a 1 and half year old Shepard mix now in the capable and caring hands of The Pet Vet in Frisco.

Amy Cox and her husband Dr. Danny Cox who own the clinic stepped up to help when they heard the dog was in need.

An animal rescue group in Johnson County foundLt. Dan last week injured by gunfire, wandering the street. When Amy found out about the dog’s plight, she offered to help.

Dr. Cox says the gun shot injury was so severe he was forced to amputateLt. Dan’s front left leg. “Some type of a bullet had fragmented and destroyed his humorous.”

Affectionately renamed Lt. Dan after the double amputee character from the movie Forrest Gump, the dog is getting used to his life with only three legs.

One of the vet tech’s who cared for Lt. Dan has even decided to adopt him.

“I took him home Saturday, and he has done great…and he is just as sweet as can be,” says Kelly Lindstrom.

Lt. Dan is expected to make a full recovery.

Meanwhile Dr. Cox has a message to whoever shot the defenseless animal.

“Finding the person that did it (if it’s possible) would be wonderful, but more than anything people need to be aware that animals aren’t yours to abuse, only to be taken care of.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia