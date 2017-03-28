Shot And Left For Dead, Dog Recovering After Amputation

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) — Shot and left for dead, Lt. Dan is a 1 and half year old Shepard mix now in the capable and caring hands of The Pet Vet in Frisco.

Amy Cox and her husband Dr. Danny Cox who own the clinic stepped up to help when they heard the dog was in need.

An animal rescue group in Johnson County foundLt. Dan last week injured by gunfire, wandering the street. When Amy found out about the dog’s plight, she offered to help.

Dr. Cox says the gun shot injury was so severe he was forced to amputateLt. Dan’s front left leg. “Some type of a bullet had fragmented and destroyed his humorous.”

Affectionately renamed Lt. Dan after the double amputee character from the movie Forrest Gump, the dog is getting used to his life with only three legs.

One of the vet tech’s who cared for Lt. Dan has even decided to adopt him.

“I took him home Saturday, and he has done great…and he is just as sweet as can be,” says Kelly Lindstrom.

Lt. Dan is expected to make a full recovery.

Meanwhile Dr. Cox has a message to whoever shot the defenseless animal.

“Finding the person that did it (if it’s possible) would be wonderful, but more than anything people need to be aware that animals aren’t yours to abuse, only to be taken care of.”