The Foote Files: TXA21 Programming Alert: Dallas Mavericks Basketball In April

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (TXA21) – TXA21 will carry six Dallas Mavericks Basketball games starting next week as follows:
· Tuesday, 4/4: Dallas @ Sacramento, 9:30pm
· Wednesday, 4/5: Dallas @ Los Angeles Clippers, 9:30pm
· Friday, 4/7: San Antonio @ Dallas, 7:30pm
· Sunday, 4/9: Dallas @ Phoenix, 5pm
· Tuesday, 4/11: Denver @ Dallas, 7:30pm
· Wednesday, 4/12: Dallas @ Memphis, 7pm
All games are preceded by a 30 minute pregame and postgame show with CBS11 sportscasters Bill Jones and Keith Russell.
Enjoy the games and go Mavs!