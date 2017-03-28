WWE’s Baron Corbin On Conor McGregor, “I Would Slam Him On His Head”

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
This Sunday, Baron Corbin will have the biggest match of his young career.
The 32-year-old WWE Superstar will face Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. It’s quite an achievement for a man that started his career in a boxing ring and then to an NFL field.
The Fan’s Troy Hughes spent some time with Corbin to talk about his championship match, blocking for Kurt Warner and how he TRULY feels about the possibility of Floyd Maywether fighting Conor McGregor.