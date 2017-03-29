Cowboys Coach Garrett Says Romo Situation ‘Status Quo’

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

Everything is status quo with Tony Romo, which means the Dallas Cowboys quarterback remains in limbo.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings that nothing has changed regarding Romo, who sat out most of 2016 while Dak Prescott was winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and leading the team to a 13-3 record and NFC East crown.

Dallas had planned to release Romo earlier this month, then opted not to as it sought a trade for the 36-year-old QB.

“He and Jerry are the principle people in working that situation through,” Garrett said of Romo and team owner Jerry Jones. “I don’t want to get into any specifics.

“Tony has been a great football player in this league for a long time, he can play the game at a very high level. Durability has been an issue the last couple of years and no one knows how he can handle the course of a 16-game season. But you take that risk with everyone on your roster.

“We’ll work through the situation day by day. Nothing has changed.”

