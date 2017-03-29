Dallas Prisoners Train Dogs In Rehabilitation Program

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Prisoners in Dallas County are taking time to train dogs as part of a rehabilitation program that is new to North Texas.
Thomas Chambers is a Dallas County inmate and one of ten who are tasked with training five rescue dogs from an area shelter.
“We wake up with the dog. We sleep with the dog,” said Chambers.
The goal of the program called Home for Hounds is for people to help animals and for animals to help people.
“It teaches responsibility and accountability,” said Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez. “They have to get up real early in the morning, take those dogs out cause this dog is not gonna wait.”
The other goal of the program is to train the dogs so they can be adopted into forever families.