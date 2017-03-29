SEVERE STORMS HIT DFWChopper 11 Live | Damage Gallery | Share Photos | School Closings | Current Weather

Fort Worth Cars Covered In Bricks After Storm

March 29, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: bricks, Fort Worth, Powerful Winds, severe weather

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Residents at an apartment complex in Fort Worth were shocked Wednesday morning to find that storms had knocked down a brick wall onto their cars.

Two of the cars crushed by bricks had their roofs collapsed during severe storms overnight.

CBS 11 talked to several people at the apartment complex and none of them heard or felt when the bricks tumbled onto the cars.

The bricks even crushed some of the air conditioners of the apartment complex as well.

Dakoda Bybee was moving into the apartment complex before the storms hit. The driver’s side of her car was smashed by the falling bricks.

“I kind of regret moving. I wish we waited until this morning to move because we did move at 10:00 p.m. last night. So we could’ve missed it,” said Bybee. “But, we’ll make it work.”

No one was injured as the powerful storms knocked over the bricks.

