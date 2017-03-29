CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 AM To 7:00 AM
SEVERE STORMS:  Current Info | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos/Video | Facebook | Twitter | Wx App

House Sends Bill To Trump Blocking Online Privacy Regulation

March 29, 2017 5:08 AM
Filed Under: AT&T, Comcast, FCC, information, Legislation, online privacy, President Donald Trump, privacy, Verizon

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congress has sent President Donald Trump legislation that would kill an online privacy regulation. That move could eventually allow internet providers such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to sell the browsing habits of their customers.

The Federal Communications Commission rule issued in October was designed to give consumers greater control over how internet service providers share information. But critics said the rule would have stifled innovation and picked winners and losers among Internet companies.

The House voted 215-205 to reject the rule. The Senate had already voted to the block it.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia