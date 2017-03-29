SEVERE STORMS HIT DFW: Damage Gallery | Share Photos | School Closings | Current Weather

Key Rulings Expected Thursday In Criminal Case Against Texas AG

March 29, 2017 5:24 PM By Jack Fink
Filed Under: Gag Order, Judge George Gallagher, Ken Paxton, Paxton trial, Securities fraud, Texas Attorney General

COLLIN COUNTY (CBS11) – The judge overseeing the criminal case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he’ll issue written orders by noon Thursday on whether he will hold the trial out of Collin County, whether he’ll delay the May 1 trial or whether he’ll dismiss the case altogether.

During a hearing Wednesday, the judge expressed concern about keeping the case in Collin County, where Paxton is from.

Judge George Gallagher said there may be an ethical problem stemming from an exhibit filed by special prosecutors.

The exhibit is an invitation to a political fundraiser in December of 2013 during Paxton’s campaign for Attorney General.

It featured one of Paxton’s friends, former Republican Presidential candidate Rick Santorum.

Judge Gallagher said Wednesday he was totally unaware of it.

The fundraiser was held at a home whose owner is now among those suing the county to stop Collin County Commissioners from paying the special prosecutors.

That lawsuit against the county has now landed at a state appeals court in Dallas.

The special prosecutors want to delay the start of the trial until they get paid.

During testimony Wednesday, Paxton’s defense team had a Republican pollster testify about a poll he conducted for them.

The poll, conducted March 24 through 26, surveyed 400 jury-eligible Collin County residents.

Pollster Glen Bolger said the poll shows 57 percent of the residents asked knew Paxton was indicted on charges he misled investors before becoming Attorney General, while 42 percent didn’t know.

Of those, 14 percent said they think the Attorney General is guilty, 9 percent believe he is not guilty, and 75 percent say they don’t have enough knowledge either way.

Paxton has denied any wrongdoing.

Also Wednesday, the judge placed a strict gag order in the case.

He won’t allow lawyers on both sides and Paxton to comment publicly.

The judge didn’t allow cameras into the courtroom during Wednesday’s hearing as he has previously.

