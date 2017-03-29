Several North Texas Schools Close Due To Power Outage

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

With severe weather blowing through North Texas overnight, several schools across the North Texas area were left without power Wednesday morning.

Due to the power loss at several schools, Mansfield ISD has cancelled classes at all schools for Wednesday.

A statement from the school district said, “The safety and security of our students is our primary focus, and all schools will be cancelled today, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.”

In the Arlington area, some, but not all Arlington ISD schools are being closed due to power issues.

The following schools will be closed on Wednesday, March 29: Arlington Collegiate HS, Bowie HS, Seguin HS, Venture HS, Newcomer Center, Barnett JH, Ousley JH, Ashworth ES, Bebensee ES, Beckham ES, Bryant ES, Fitzgerald ES, Starrett ES, West ES, Williams ES and Pearcy ES.

Also, the Tarrant County College Southeast Campus in Arlington is closed today until further notice due to a power outage. Please check tccd.edu for updates.

Mountain View College in southeast Dallas is experiencing a weather-related power outage and will be closed until noon.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE UPDATES

Please be aware when taking the kids to school today, there are multiple area intersections without power. Please plan for longer-than-normal commutes and stay safe.