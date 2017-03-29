SEVERE STORMS HIT DFWChopper 11 Live | Damage Gallery | Share Photos | School Closings | Current Weather

Mavs Sign Forward Jarrod Uthoff To Multi-Year Deal

March 29, 2017 12:29 PM
DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – The Dallas Mavericks have decided to give forward Jarrod Uthoff a long-term deal.

On Wednesday, Dallas signed Uthoff (6′ 9″, 220lbs) to a multi-year deal after offering him two consecutive 10-day contracts.

Even though he has only started in two games in which the 23-year old from Iowa only logged five minutes of action, he also started in two games (both starts) for the Texas Legends in 2016-17, averaging 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 32.6 minutes.

Uthoff went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft out of the University of Iowa and signed as a rookie free agent with the Toronto Raptors.

 

 

