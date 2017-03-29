‘Miracle’ Lion Cub Born At Dallas Zoo, First In 40 Years

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Zoo announced the birth of the first lion cub born there in more than 40 years.
Bahati Moja was born on St. Patrick’s Day, according to the zoo’s Facebook page.
The female lion cub’s name means “lucky one” in Swahili. Bahati’s parents are Lina and Kamau.
Bahati overcame considerable odds to make it into this world, according to the zoo. Her mother had previously delivered stillborn cubs, and her birth was successful due to an intervention by the zoo’s veterinary team.
Bahati is now bonding beautifully with Lina, nursing, putting on weight and turning into a feisty little cub. She and Lina will remain behind the scenes for a few months to bond before going out into the lion habitat.