Powerful Winds Tear Through Homes In Rockwall

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ROCKWALL (CBSDFW.COM) – Homes in one Rockwall neighborhood suffered massive damage after powerful winds tore through North Texas early Wednesday morning.

Families are still reeling from the loss and are trying to find what belongings they can save.

The Dalton Ranch subdivision in north Rockwall suffered some of the worst damage in the area during the severe storms.

Dylan Clements, 10, and his mother Tiphannie were asleep in his room when the storm stuck the neighborhood.

The two tried to hide in a closet, but realized the roof to their home was gone.

Tiphannie said she didn’t know whether to stay in the house or go outside with the winds and rain.

“You’re panicking. I couldn’t see, and I just felt like my life was flashing in front of my eyes, and I had my son and my dogs and just trying to figure out how to breathe at the same time,” said Tiphannie.

According to the family, a neighbor from across the street rescued the two as they left everything behind.

Both of their dogs are also okay as the family looks to see what other personal belongings they can save from their home.