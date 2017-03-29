Samsung Unveils Galaxy S8 After Note 7 Fiasco

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSNEWS) – Samsung seems to be playing it safe with its first major smartphone since the embarrassing recall of its fire-prone Note 7.

The Galaxy S8 features a larger display than its predecessor, the Galaxy S7, and sports a voice assistant intended to rival Siri and Google Assistant. But there is no increase in battery capacity, providing the battery more breathing room. The Note 7 pushed the engineering envelope with its battery, which contributed to a series of spontaneous smartphone combustions.

The Galaxy S8 will come in two sizes, both bigger than last year’s models. Both models have screens that curve around the edges and get rid of the physical home button.

The Note 7 recall cost Samsung at least $5.3 billion. Though many customers remain loyal, any further misstep could prove fatal for the brand.

“We’re in the process of earning back that trust,” said Drew Blackard, a senior director of product marketing for Samsung. In the U.S., Samsung will start taking orders Thursday, with shipments scheduled for April 21.

