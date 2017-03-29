Teens Vandalize, Steal From Keller ISD Elementary School

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for three males who vandalized and stole from Freedom Elementary School early Monday morning.
According to police, the three suspects are between middle school and high school age.
Police say the suspects broke multiple windows with a hammer and stole medication from the nurse’s office. The suspects also stole about $60 from the school library cash register.
The first suspect is described as having brown hair and wearing black pants, a black and gray long-sleeved zip-up sweatshirt and Nike sneakers. His face is covered with black sunglasses and a red bandana.
The second suspect was wearing black shorts, a possible “burnt orange” hoodie sweatshirt, white sneakers and blue/purple socks. He was also seen wearing black sunglasses.
The third suspect is described as having a thin build and wearing blue jeans, a black half zip-up long-sleeved sweatshirt, black sneakers, a black fedora-style hat, red gloves and black sunglasses. He was seen carrying a light-blue backpack.
Police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to call 817.392.4697.