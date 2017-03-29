Veteran Storm Chaser Insists Safety Must Come First

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LEWISVILLE (CBS11) – With the danger of storms obvious after Tuesday night’s activity, the danger of chasing them is also on our minds after three storm chasers died in a traffic crash on the way to a tornado near Lubbock Tuesday.

We now know it was an EF1 tornado that left a Lewisville neighborhood in ruins. It won’t be the last one this season, and that’s why one storm chaser is reassuring the public about the important role the group plays.

When news about the deaths of three storm chasers began circulating throughout the weather community, Mike Prendergast who chases storms for CBS11 said his heart sank.

“The weather community is such a tight knit community that it’s like I know I’m going to know somebody,” Prendergast said.

Investigators say veteran storm chaser Kelley Williamson was not wearing his seatbelt when he ran a stop sign and crashed into another storm chaser also en route to a tornado.

Prendergast said he met Williamson last year chasing storms in Colorado.

“Super nice guy, real laid back, country drawl, and it’s one of those things that you just don’t ever anticipate that happening,” Prendergast said.

Despite the crash, Prendergast said the public should know many storm chasers go to great lengths to stress safety, not only near the storms themselves, but on the drive toward them.

“The first thing you think of is yeah, wow that could have been me. I’ve got a family. I want to go home to them, but I also think that the second thing that I think of is, all the more reason how important it is for us to be safe while we’re doing this,” Prendergast said.

Prendergast told CBS11 in addition to the National Weather Service storm training, his group is also trained in search and rescue and first aid because storm chasers can often get to people in need before first responders.