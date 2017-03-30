CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Yes! Ennis Is The Bluebonnet Capital Of Texas

March 30, 2017 6:00 AM By J.D. Ryan
ENNIS (1080 KRLD) – Along with some very unpredictable weather, the Texas spring brings some beautiful wildflowers including our official state flower, the Bluebonnet.

In 1997 the Texas Legislature declared Ennis the Home of the Official Bluebonnet Trail. This year, due to our unusually warm winter, the posies are popping up early.

“We keep saying that April is our busy season but we had visitors coming in probably starting about two weeks ago if not three weeks ago,” said Ashley Colunga, Marketing and Communications Director for the City of Ennis.

When you stop by the Ennis Visitors Bureau you’ll pick up a very up to date map of the current sightings of the bluebonnets.

photo credit: Ennis Bluebonnet Trails

“We take a lot of pride in driving the trails ahead of time to have the best viewing for the visitors. So when they come into the visitors bureau they will get a trail map,” said Gina Rokus, Tourism Director for the City of Ennis.

They even have an app this year to help you find the flowing flowers. It’s called “Ennis Y’all” and it’s available on Apple or Android.

J.D. Ryan is on the Bluebonnet Trail in Ennis… Around Town!

