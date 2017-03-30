CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
March 30, 2017 1:40 PM
This spring, get your hands on some original artwork from local and national artists at the many art festivals and fairs across DFW.

The Arts in Bloom Festival, April 7-9, has grown in popularity throughout the State of Texas, and was recently named on GuideLive’s list of 50 can’t-miss festivals this spring. Art from local, regional and nationally acclaimed artists will blossom throughout historic downtown McKinney.

The Dallas Art Fair, April 7-9, will feature prominent national and international art dealers and galleries exhibiting painting, sculpture, works on paper, photography, video and installation by modern and contemporary artists. Proceeds from ticket sales to the Dallas Art Fair’s Opening Gala will be donated to the Dallas Museum of Art, the Dallas Contemporary and the Nasher Sculpture Center.

The Deep Ellum Arts Festival, April 7-9, will feature 200 top-notch decorative and visual artists, 150 original bands and singer/songwriters performing from six different stages and two additional performance areas, the renowned Pet Parade and enticing foods and drinks. And it’s free!

The Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival, April 20-23, is Texas’ largest free music and arts festival. Browse art, listen to music and enjoy a variety of street performances at no charge.

