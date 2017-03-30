Cowboys Romo To Golf: A ‘Perfect Fit’

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – Legend has it that in 2013, as a result of a series of back injuries, Tony Romo gave up golf.

Legend has it wrong.

Romo, the long-time Dallas Cowboys QB whose NFL career is now in limbo, will play this weekend, starting today, in the Azalea Invitational in Charleston, South Carolina. And if you think Romo is going to play golf in public, in front of people, without having picked up his sticks for four years, you are as naive as the Cowboys executives who thought they could trade him to Houston or Denver for a first-round pick.

This tournament is generally made up of young amateurs and college kids, and Romo knows the territory, having played in the Azalea from 2008 to 2012, making the cut three of those five times. His father, Ramiro Romo, himself a top-notch amateur senior, will also participate.

Those who assume this is sort sort of “signal’’ to teams that his back is so healthy that he can suddenly play golf again are overdramatizing this, because again, this is not Romo’s virgin voyage back to the links.

Same with those who assume this is a “signal’’ that he’s definitely going to retire from the NFL. I’ve reported on that possibility for four months, along with the opportunities he’d have in TV, at CBS and at FOX and on three other football networks … with a special emphasis on a network that might also give him a microphone to cover golf.

Would Romo move the ratings needle while working alongside buddy Jim Nantz, thus replacing Phil Simms in the CBS booth?

Would he prefer to get a color or studio job with FOX? Reporters at ESPN continue to regurgitate our months-long stories on these possibilities while ignoring another possibility sitting in their own Bristol backyard: Yes, Romo could get employment at ESPN, too.

I believe Romo is searching for “the perfect fit’’ in football, one that would pay him what he thinks he’s worth, one that would give him a Super Bowl chance, and one that would allow him to continue to be a family man with a third baby due in the first week of September.

No “perfect fit’’ has emerged yet.

So Tony Romo plays golf again … but not for the first time, as even in the wake of back issues, golf has always been a sort of “perfect fit’’ for him.