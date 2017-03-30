Dallas Police Hiring 911 Call Takers

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the City of Dallas works to try to improve it’s 911 call-taking response, the Dallas Police Department is hosting a Dallas Police Communications Career Fair.
It happens on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. both days.
The career fair will be at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters, 1400 South Lamar Street, Dallas, Texas 75215.
In addition to hiring 911 call taker trainees the police department is hiring police dispatchers as well.