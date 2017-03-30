CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Dallas Woman Sentenced To 60-Years For Deadly Buttocks Injections

March 30, 2017 5:58 AM
Filed Under: butt injections, cosmetic procedure, Courts, Crime, Death, Denise 'Wee Wee' Ross, Denise Ross, Murder, Silicone, Wykesha Reid

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas salon worker has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after she was found guilty of murder in the death of a woman injected in the buttocks with industrial-grade silicone.

A Dallas County jury sentenced Denise “Wee Wee” Ross on Wednesday, a day after convicting her of murder for performing the illegal cosmetic procedure that killed Wykesha Reid.

The 45-year-old cosmetician was also found guilty of practicing medicine without a license.

Prosecutors said Ross injected the silicone into Wykesha Reid’s buttocks to give her what the salon called the “Wee Wee Booty.”

A medical examiner testified an autopsy showed the compound circulated through the 34-year-old woman’s lungs, probably causing her difficulty breathing and eventually a pulmonary embolism.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia